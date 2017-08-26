Brees, Ingram, Peterson make their preseason debuts, Saints hold slim halftime lead

Saints fans hoped Drew Brees, Mark Ingram, and Adrian Peterson would make their preseason debuts Saturday night, and they got their wish.

Brees played 26 snaps, going 11-of-15 passing for 76 yards. His second drive led to a 26-yard field goal by Wil Lutz, giving the Saints a 3-0 advantage, and also the only points of the first half.

In the running back department, Ingram rushed four times for nine yards to go along with two receptions for 11 yards. Peterson, seeing his first preseason action since 2011, got six carries for 15 yards, and one reception for -1 yard.

The Saints defense shut out the Texans in the first half, with a combination of Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson playing quarterback for Houston.

