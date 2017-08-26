NOFD firefighter shot, killed outside Memphis nightclub

A New Orleans fire fighter died after being shot outside of a night club in Memphis, Tennessee. Operator Gregory J. Howard passed away early Saturday morning.

According to an NOFD spokesperson, Howard was leaving the night club in Memphis when he was struck by a bullet. Gregory has been with the NOFD for nine years and leaves behind a wife and two children.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues, Memphis police say.

