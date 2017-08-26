Adrian Peterson's debut comes in Saints shutout win

The capacity crowd of 14,623 cheered McGregor on, but they quieted as the fight progressed and Mayweather showed his dominance.more>>
For the first time since 2011, Adrian Peterson saw preseason action and while he started off as a decoy on offense, he eventually got some touches in.more>>
The Saints defense held the opposing offense scoreless for the second straight preseason game as the Texans managed just 246 yards.more>>
Saints fans hoped Drew Brees, Mark Ingram, and Adrian Peterson would make their preseason debuts Saturday night, and they got their wish.more>>
