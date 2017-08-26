Adrian Peterson's debut comes in Saints shutout win

Adrian Peterson played in the preseason for the first time since 2011. Source: Mark LaGrange

Saints fans hoped Drew Brees, Mark Ingram, and Adrian Peterson would make their preseason debuts Saturday night, and they got their wish. Plus, the Who-Dats got to witness a Black and Gold win in the process, 13-0 over the Texans.

Brees played 26 snaps, going 11-of-15 passing for 76 yards. His second drive led to a 26-yard field goal by Wil Lutz, giving the Saints a 3-0 advantage, and also the only points of the first half.

In the running back department, Ingram rushed four times for nine yards to go along with two receptions for 11 yards. Peterson, seeing his first preseason action since 2011, got six carries for 15 yards, and one reception for -1 yard.

In the second half, Darius Victor scored on a 3-yard run to extend the Saints lead to 10-0, and Lutz added on to the point total with a 48-yard field goal.

The Saints defense was solid all night, intercepting rookie Deshaun Watson, and totaling four sacks in the contest.

