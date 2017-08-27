Saints defense improving thanks to confidence

The Saints defense held the opposing offense scoreless for the second-straight preseason game as the Texans managed just 246 yards.

Dennis Allen is entering his second full season as defensive coordinator after taking over with six games left in 2015 and FOX 8 Saints Analyst Curtis Lofton says that continuity makes all the difference. "They don't look faster but they're more confident in the system so when you are in your second year, you understand what is asked of you and allows you to play with a little more passion and intensity," said Lofton.

The defense's final test will be Thursday against the Ravens, with coverage starting on FOX 8 at 6:30 PM.

