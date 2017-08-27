Adrian Peterson pleased with preseason debut and team progress

For the first time since 2011, Adrian Peterson saw preseason action and while he started off as a decoy on offense, he eventually got some touches in.

He finished with six carries for 15 yards and also caught a screen pass that was sniffed out in the backfield for a loss of one. Despite his meager stat line, the 11th-year veteran was pleased with Saturday's litmus test against the Texans. "I thought the chemistry was pretty good, some of it was a little rough but it was good to get it all on film, just going back to the sideline, some of the run plays, one block away or hold for a second longer and it'd be out the gate but I feel like we'll be able to correct a lot on film and keep moving forward," said Peterson.

Starters do not typically play in the preseason finale. The Saints close out their exhibition campaign Thursday as they host the Ravens. FOX 8 coverage starts at 6:30 PM.

Want the best Saints coverage at your fingertips? Download the FINAL PLAY app for the latest news and video. Plus, there’s a chance to win a Saints Getaway in New Orleans. Download here: fox8live.com/finalplay

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.