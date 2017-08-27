Harvey forces Houston Texans to fly to Dallas following Saints g - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Harvey forces Houston Texans to fly to Dallas following Saints game

Written by: Tiffany Baptiste, Assignment Editor/Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Mark Lagrange Source: Mark Lagrange
(WVUE) -

The Houston Texans were not able to fly into Houston following Saturday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Following the Texans 13-0 loss to the Saints, head coach Bill O’Brien said the team would not be flying back to Houston due to the damage and flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. Instead, the team would fly to Dallas where they will wait until it is safe to return to Houston.

The team also released a statement on the team’s Twitter page about the decision.

Heavy rains from Hurricane Harvey has caused flooding throughout the Houston area. So far, flooding in that area has claimed the life of one person. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 7 family members hit by car

    7 family members hit by car

    Saturday, August 26 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-08-27 01:05:39 GMT
    Saturday, August 26 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-08-27 01:07:08 GMT

    Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.

    more>>

    Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.

    more>>

  • Ghostly image on security video stuns family

    Ghostly image on security video stuns family

    Thursday, August 24 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-08-24 15:29:31 GMT
    Thursday, August 24 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-08-24 15:29:31 GMT

    "As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."

    more>>

    "As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."

    more>>

  • Statue of rights leader rises as other icons fall in South

    Statue of rights leader rises as other icons fall in South

    Saturday, August 26 2017 9:28 AM EDT2017-08-26 13:28:12 GMT
    Sunday, August 27 2017 3:14 AM EDT2017-08-27 07:14:09 GMT

    More than three years after Georgia lawmakers endorsed the project, a statue paying tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. will be installed on the state Capitol grounds.

    more>>

    More than three years after Georgia lawmakers endorsed the project, a statue paying tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. will be installed on the state Capitol grounds.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly