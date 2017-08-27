Harvey forces Houston Texans to fly to Dallas following Saints game

The Houston Texans were not able to fly into Houston following Saturday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Following the Texans 13-0 loss to the Saints, head coach Bill O’Brien said the team would not be flying back to Houston due to the damage and flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. Instead, the team would fly to Dallas where they will wait until it is safe to return to Houston.

The team also released a statement on the team’s Twitter page about the decision.

Statement from the Houston Texans on the team's delayed return to Houston due to Hurricane Harvey: pic.twitter.com/nPpvMMBNGt — Texans PR (@TexansPR) August 27, 2017

Heavy rains from Hurricane Harvey has caused flooding throughout the Houston area. So far, flooding in that area has claimed the life of one person.

