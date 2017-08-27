LSU-BYU game scheduled for next Saturday in Houston could be moved, Superdome an option

LSU's matchup with Florida last year got moved to Tiger Stadium due to hurricane concerns. Source: Nola.com

Heavy flooding in the Houston area could move the LSU-BYU game scheduled for next Saturday to a new location. That's according to a report by SB Nation.

The report said LSU and BYU officials will meet with ESPN to discuss moving the game due to massive flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. Two potential sites are Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, the report said.

BYU does not allow its athletic teams to play Sundays, so the target date is still on a Saturday at any location. The game is currently scheduled to kickoff at 8:30 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The LSU/BYU game could be moved to the Superdome. The Dome's been offered as an option to Advocare Texas Kickoff Classic officials — juan kincaid (@juangkincaid) August 27, 2017

A decision from the Advocare Texas KO Classic officials isn't expected before Tuesday. As of last nite, they still believed they could host — juan kincaid (@juangkincaid) August 27, 2017

Executive VP of SMG Doug Thornton says he would like a decision by late Tues or early Wednesday. Says the Dome could handle quick turnaround — juan kincaid (@juangkincaid) August 27, 2017

