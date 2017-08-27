David: Passing storms expected off and on today

As Harvey unwinds over Texas the moisture is beginning to spill into our area. That, combined with a stalled cold front means off and on rain today and tomorrow. We still have the potential for flooding this week as storms gradually increase in coverage.

Look for passing storms the remainder of the day with the chance of some minor street flooding.

Both Houston airports are closed due to weather and flooding. If you have plans to fly through Houston you will need to make alternative plans.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.