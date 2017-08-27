David: Passing storms expected off and on today - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

David: Passing storms expected off and on today

Written by: David Bernard, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
Source: FOX 8 Source: FOX 8
(WVUE) -

As Harvey unwinds over Texas the moisture is beginning to spill into our area. That, combined with a stalled cold front means off and on rain today and tomorrow. We still have the potential for flooding this week as storms gradually increase in coverage.

Look for passing storms the remainder of the day with the chance of some minor street flooding.

Both Houston airports are closed due to weather and flooding. If you have plans to fly through Houston you will need to make alternative plans.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Catastrophic floods strike Houston; thousands flee homes

    Catastrophic floods strike Houston; thousands flee homes

    Sunday, August 27 2017 9:18 AM EDT2017-08-27 13:18:40 GMT
    Sunday, August 27 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-08-27 18:20:36 GMT

    Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

    more>>

    Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

    more>>

  • LIVE BLOG: Continuing coverage of Hurricane Harvey

    LIVE BLOG: Continuing coverage of Hurricane Harvey

    Sunday, August 27 2017 2:08 PM EDT2017-08-27 18:08:51 GMT
    Hurricane HarveyHurricane Harvey

    Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.

    more>>

    Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.

    more>>

  • All flights from New Orleans to Houston area grounded due to Harvey

    All flights from New Orleans to Houston area grounded due to Harvey

    Source: FOX 8Source: FOX 8

    The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that all flights to and from William P. Bobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport have been grounded due to Hurricane Harvey. 

    more>>

    The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that all flights to and from William P. Bobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport have been grounded due to Hurricane Harvey. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly