David: Passing storms expected off and on today

Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that all flights to and from William P. Bobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport have been grounded due to Hurricane Harvey.more>>
As Harvey unwinds over Texas the moisture is beginning to spill into our area. That, combined with a stalled cold front means off and on rain today and tomorrow.more>>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.more>>
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.more>>
Harvey continues to pound Texas with winds and rain. Based on the current forecast, that is likely to continue into next week.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.more>>
