Flooding in Houston diverts Texans to Dallas

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
The Texans are scheduled to play the Cowboys in Houston Thursday. Source: Mark LaGrange The Texans are scheduled to play the Cowboys in Houston Thursday. Source: Mark LaGrange
The Texans couldn't return to Houston after their 13-0 loss to the Saints due to flooding from Hurricane Harvey. The team altered their flight plans, going to Dallas instead. The Texans play the Cowboys Thursday night, but the game is scheduled to take place in Houston at NRG Stadium.

“It’s tough,” Texans Head Coach Bill O’Brien said to houstontexans.com. “I think we’re going to have to head to Dallas here. We’re not going to be able to go back to Houston tonight. Just hearing that the roads are underwater there and we’re praying for everybody there. We’re in touch with our families. It’s tough. Mother Nature is undefeated so we’ll make plans to probably head to Dallas and then go from there for the rest of the week.” 

LSU is scheduled to play BYU two days after the Cowboys-Texans matchup in NRG Stadium. That game could be moved also.

