All flights from New Orleans to Houston area grounded due to Harvey

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that all flights to and from William P. Bobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport have been grounded due to Hurricane Harvey.

As of today, the FAA says that William P. Bobby will remain closed until Wednesday.

Bush Intercontinental will be closed all day Sunday but it currently expected to reopen Monday morning. 

