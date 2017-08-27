Report: Pelicans Solomon Hill tears hamstring, could miss significant time

Solomon Hill averaged 7 points last season for the Pelicans. ((Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com |The Times-Picayune))

The Pelicans bad voodoo with injuries continues into the 2017 offseason. This time it's forward Solomon Hill to miss significant time due to a torn hamstring.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports Hill had surgery on his hamstring, and could miss much of the regular season.

Hill was slated to be the starter at small forward for the Pelicans in the 2017-18 season. Hill played in 80 games last season, averaging 7 points a contest.

The Pelicans open their regular October 18th at Memphis.

