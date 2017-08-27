Nicondra: Harvey stuck in Texas, our rain chance increasing

Harvey will continue to unwind over Texas allowing the moisture to start spilling into our area through the next several days. That moisture combined with a stalled cold front means off and on rain today and tomorrow. We are not done with this system and still have the potential for flooding during the week as storms gradually increase in coverage.

Passing storms will continue through the remainder of the day with the chance of some minor street flooding. The coverage will increase from southwest to northeast with Terrebonne and Lafourche already seeing a flood advisory this afternoon.

Both Houston airports are closed due to weather and flooding. If you have plans to fly through Houston you will need to make alternative plans.

Both Houston airports are closed due to weather and flooding. If you have plans to fly through Houston you will need to make alternative plans.

