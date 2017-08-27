Nicondra: Harvey stuck in Texas, our rain chance increasing

Officials in Terrebonne Parish continue to keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Harvey as it continues to drop rain in parts of both Louisiana and Texas.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.more>>
Harvey will continue to unwind over Texas allowing the moisture to start spilling into our area through the next several days.more>>
The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that all flights to and from William P. Hobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport have been grounded due to Hurricane Harvey.more>>
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.more>>
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.more>>
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
A disturbance in the western Atlantic is likely to become a Tropical Depression or a Tropical Storm in the next couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center.more>>
