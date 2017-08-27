Terrebonne Parish making preparations for Tropical Storm Harvey

Officials in Terrebonne Parish continue to keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Harvey as it continues to drop rain in parts of both Louisiana and Texas.

In preparation, several locations will be providing sandbags for Terrebonne residents:

Adult Softball Complex on Airbase

Cannata's West

Knights of Columbus Hall in Pointe-aux-Chenes

Upper Dularge Fire Station

Bayou Black Fire Station

Ward 7 in Chauvin

West Terrebonne East Fire Station

West Terrebonne Central Fire Station

Bobtown Volunteer Fire Station

Mechanicville Gym

Montegut Fire Station

St. Ann Church in Bourg

Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center

Devon Keller Memorial Center

In addition, The Terrebonne Parish Public Works Department will offer no more than 30 filled sandbags per Terrebonne Parish resident at the Public Works Yard located at 1860 Grand Caillou in Houma. That location will be open Monday from 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

All Terrebonne Parish School District schools and all Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux schools will be open on Monday.

Floodgates with the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District are open. Residents can monitor floodgate operations by visiting the TLCD website by clicking here.

Updates on the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Website can be found on their website by clicking here. Updates from the Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security can be found on their website by clicking here. Residents can also receive information on the TOHSEP's Facebook and Twitter pages.

