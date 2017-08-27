Second Harvest Food Bank Collecting Donations

Second Harvest Food Bank is beginning to collect donations of food, water, and emergency supplies to send to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

"Disaster response has been a core part of our mission for 35 years," said CEO and President Natalie Jayroe.

Beginning early Monday morning and through the day on August 28th, Second Harvest will accept donations at these three locations and times:

- The main warehouse and facility, 700 Edwards Avenue in the Elmwood Warehouse District area, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday - Friday

- The Lafayette warehouse and facility, 215 E. Pinhook Road, Lafayette, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday - Friday

- And at the partner agency the Northshore Food Bank, 840. North Columbia Street, Covington, 9:00 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday.

"Texans have helped us out so many times in the past following disasters, and we want to do everything we can to help them, and our neighbors in Southwest Louisiana, in this time of need," said Jayroe.

They are now accepting non-perishable food items, especially "pop-top" canned good that does not require can-openers. Other items that are being collected are water, MRE's that are still in date, cleaning supplies, and other disaster items.

Any money donations can be made online to no-hunger.org.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.