Fundraiser for victim of SUDC keeps school kids in tune

Dozens turned out this weekend for a big fundraiser for a foundation set up to honor little Drew Boswell.

The 610 Stompers kicked off the festivities Saturday at Fulton Alley, for the foundation known as 'Drew's Tunes'.

Drew died at the age of 15 months from a disease called S.U.D.C., which stands for sudden unexplained death in childhood.

The foundation was set up to honor Drew's love of music, by providing instruments to local children.

"Drew's Tunes, is an example of how the love of your child can make the impossible possible, we have never gotten over it, but he has more potential to change the world than most living people ever will," said Georgia Boswell, Drew's mother.

"We've been doing this for four years now, and this one looks like the best one yet," added Devron Boswell, Drew's father.

Since its inception Drew's Tunes has raised nearly $200,000, and provided 1800 musical instruments to young people across the city.

If you would like to help, check out the 'Drew's Tunes' Facebook page.

