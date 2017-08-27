Mayor Landrieu says New Orleans needs to stay alert as Harvey threatens

The mayor of New Orleans has extended an offer of help to the mayors of Houston and San Antonio, but he says New Orleans must remain weather aware.

While Texans deal with epic floods, many are staying in New Orleans, due to transportation issues, and getting some help at the same time.

They came to town to see their Houston Texans play the Saints, and now they check social media, on family and friends, caught up in a flood of biblical proportions.

"Devastation, it's been horrible back home," said Houstonian Monica Morales.

With roadways flooded, flights and trains headed to Houston canceled, many are riding out one of the worst catastrophes of their lives, in New Orleans.

"Most of my family and friends are in Texas, I was born and raised there, I'm very concerned about everybody," said Rick Chavez of Houston.

Some are getting a break from their hotel managers, like this guest at the Omni Royal Orleans.

"They extended our stay and gave us a discount rate, that was a big help," said Marcus Rodriguez, of Houston.

But while many hole up in New Orleans, the mayor says it might be risky.

"The current forecast indicates four-to-eight inches of rain, with the heaviest, Tuesday of (this) week," said Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

The city hopes things won't get that bad.

The head of the new Sewerage and Water Board management team says all pumps are now manned.

" (We have) 142 manning pump stations, and 50 spotters making sure we do what we need to do," said Paul Rainwater, the team leader.

The Sewerage and Water Board remains on the mend, 26 generators are now in place, but three turbines are still out of commission.

"We hope to have another turbine come on line soon, which will give us 45 megawatts," said Landrieu, adding, "Today 106-of-120 pumps, this includes major pumps and small duty pumps."

Police are on standby, and have a word of warning.

"Should we get heavy rain, don't leave vehicles in the middle of the road to allow emergency vehicles to get through," said New Orleans police superintendent Michael Harrison.

The city of Houston, reached out to New Orleans after Katrina, and now the mayor is offering his help.

"They really took care of us for a long time, and they will be in need," said Landrieu.

Meantime, Houstonians stuck in New Orleans, watch in horror, as Harvey dumps as much as 50-inches of rain on the country's fourth-largest city.

"It's terrible, it's flooded. People on roofs it's very bad," said Morales.

City officials are urging anyone who may need evacuation help, if things get bad here, to register with 311. That will assist them in dealing with an evacuation, should one be ordered, which for now, is not anticipated.

