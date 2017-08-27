JPSS schools to be open Monday as officials continue to monitor Harvey

The Jefferson Parish School system will be open at normal hours, Monday, August 28, 2017. The school system will be watching the effects of Tropical Storm Harvey. An emergency plan is in place and schools are preparing inside and outside for any type of weather that may come through the area next week.

The Emergency Management team for Jefferson Parish is on standby in the event that anything happens.

To stay updated with everything you can check out the website at jjpschools.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or the mobile app which can be downloaded for freeform iTunes or Google Play by searching for Jeff Parish Public School.

