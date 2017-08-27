Governor John Bel Edwards requests Federal Emergency Declaration due to effects of Harvey

Due to the effects Tropical Storm Harvey has had on parts of Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards wrote a letter to President Donald Trump, Sunday, requesting an Emergency Disaster Declaration. In the letter, Gov. Edwards is asking for the declaration be granted for Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vermillion Parishes.

A state spokesperson says that the state will ask for more parishes to be added to the request as warranted.

“Tropical Storm Harvey is causing severe damage along the Gulf Coast, and we are expecting significant damage in Louisiana, particularly in Southwest Louisiana,” said Gov. Edwards. “The state is taking the necessary steps to provide assistance to those citizens that need it most, but we anticipate needing additional support from the federal government. For the last week, FEMA has been on the ground with Louisiana, and we are grateful for the administration’s support as this storm continues to make its way into Louisiana.”

The National Weather Service is predicting that parishes in Southwest Louisiana could see 10-to-20 inches of rain between Sunday and Monday nights. Central Louisiana cold see one-to-five inches of rain and the South Central portion of the state could see two-to-eight inches. The emergency declaration could be used to fund significant lifesaving efforts, such as search and rescue, transportation to shelters, logistical support and shelter operations that could be vital for parts of Southwest Louisiana.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.