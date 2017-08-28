Your Weather Authority: Flash flood watch issued for Terrebonne, Lafourche parishes

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes effective through Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Harvey will continue to unwind near the Texas coastline allowing outer bands to impact southeast Louisiana over the next several days.

Off and on rain will continue Monday with some heavier storms possible this afternoon.

There is the potential for flooding during the week as storms increase in coverage Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain coverage will increase from southwest to northeast with Terrebonne and Lafourche already seeing a Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday.

This watch may be updated to include other areas as Harvey moves back toward the Houston/Galveston area Tuesday and Wednesday.



The weather has closed both Houston airports. Travelers with plans to fly through Houston need to make alternative plans.

