Your Weather Authority: Harvey will impact southeast Louisiana over several days

Due to life-threatening flooding in southeastern Texas from Tropical Storm Harvey, residents should stay where they are if it is safe and don't drive into flooded roads, the National Hurricane Center reported Monday morning.more>>
Off and on rain will continue Monday with some heavier storms possible this afternoon.more>>
The city of New Orleans has everything from barricades to boats on standby in the event Harvey brings heavy rain or flooding.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.more>>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.more>>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.more>>
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.more>>
The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day with impacts expected from a possible tropical cyclone off the Carolina coast.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
The restaurant manager says the children didn't find a rat but instead a wadded-up piece of parchment paper.more>>
If you have Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance - heads up. Big changes coming your way. A few weeks ago the health insurance provider announced they were pulling out of certain counties completely in the state of Georgia.more>>
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.more>>
