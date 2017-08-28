New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu updates response to Harvey

Residents fill sandbags as Harvey pushes rain into the New Orleans area. (Source: Andrew Boyd | Nola.com)

Mayor Mitch Landrieu and City officials provided an update on Tropical Storm Harvey.

Viewers on mobile devices can watch the stream here.

The Mayor said due to the slightly improved forecast for our area, everyone can return to work and school Wednesday. He had asked everyone to stay home Tueday out of an abundance of caution due to the potential for flash flooding, especially considering the city's drainage system remains at diminished capacity.

Tuesday a pump that was recently repaired went down again at Pumping Station 6. We're told that pump was repaired and is back in service. But the mayor is urging residents to stay alert and vigilant Wednesday night, as we could see still some heavy rainfall.

