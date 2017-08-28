NHC: Watches, warnings issued for parts of Louisiana as Harvey slowly churns

Tropical Storm Harvey is moving slowly southeastward off the Texas coast.

At 10 a.m. the center of Harvey was located about 25 miles east-northeast of Port O’Connor, Texas.

The storm is moving to the southeast at 5 mph with maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph.

A slow southeastward motion is expected Monday and a slow northeastward motion is expected to begin on Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Harvey is expected to be just offshore of the middle and upper coasts of Texas through Tuesday night.

Watches and Warnings

A tropical storm warning has been issued east of High Island, Texas, to Cameron, Louisiana

A tropical storm watch has been issued east of Cameron to Intracoastal City, Louisiana

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Mesquite Bay to Cameron, La.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for East of Cameron, La. to Intracoastal City, La

The next advisory will come at 1 p.m.

