NHC: Watches, warnings issued for parts of Louisiana as Harvey slowly churns

The center of Tropical Storm Harvey has re-emerged over the Gulf of Mexico.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
A flash flood warning is in effect for St. Landry and St. Mary parishes until 2:30 p.m.more>>
The city of New Orleans has everything from barricades to boats on standby in the event Harvey brings heavy rain or flooding.more>>
Off and on rain will continue Monday with some heavier storms possible this afternoon.more>>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.more>>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.more>>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.more>>
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.more>>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.more>>
All eyes are still Tropical Storm Harvey as it continues to dump heavy rain on South and Southeast Central Texas.more>>
The restaurant manager says the children didn't find a rat but instead a wadded-up piece of parchment paper.more>>
The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day with impacts expected from a possible tropical cyclone off the Carolina coast.more>>
