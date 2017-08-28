NOPD searching for man wanted in domestic assault

New Orleans police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an aggravated domestic assault that happened last Wednesday.

Police are looking for Charles Gilmore, 33, is wanted in connection with the incident that happened in the 6000 block of Boeing Street.

Between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., Gilmore is believed to have entered the residence of the victim after being allowed in by their shared child.

The subject then allegedly kicked in the door of the victim’s room and pulled a gun.

The victim told police she then fled past the Gilmore, who struck her in the head as she fled the home.

Police say Gilmore pursued the victim and fired several shots at her as she fled.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

Gilmore is described as a black male standing about five feet nine inches tall, weighing about 230 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Charles Gilmore is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

