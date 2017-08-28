AD Joe Alleva says LSU-BYU 'not going to happen' at Tiger Stadium

Numerous locations are being considered for LSU-BYU, but Tiger Stadium isn't one of them. Source: Mark LaGrange

LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva said a location for the LSU-BYU game will be figured out by tomorrow. One venue ruled out, LSU's Tiger Stadium.

"Frankly I don't think that's going to happen," said Alleva.

Today, Orlando, Nashville, and Dallas also came up as possible locations.

Andrew Lopez of Nola.com reports ESPN reached out to the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas about hosting. The stadium is looking into what they can do.

Music City Bowl official says they've been contacted about holding it in Nashville. No timeline on a decision, reports Christopher Dabe of Nola.com

Orlando is "prepared to host if needed," says Matt Repchak of Florida Citrus Sports to Nola.com.

BYU does not allow its athletic teams to play Sundays, so the target date is still on a Saturday at any location. The game is currently scheduled to kickoff at 8:30 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.