AFR: Saints roster projection post Texans

Injuries to former first-round pick Stephone Anthony, are hurting his chances to make the Saints roster. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

The Saints have now completed their most important preseason game. With each passing game, it's getting easier to project who does and does not belong. Here's my latest projection.

QB (2)

Drew Brees

Chase Daniel

There is no reason for the Saints to keep more than two quarterbacks. It’s obvious who those quarterbacks should be.

RB (4)

Mark Ingram

Adrian Peterson

Alvin Kamara

Daniel Lasco

This is pretty clear. Travaris Cadet is likely on the ‘first call’ list. If he doesn’t get picked up, he could be the Saints first call if there’s an injury to the group.

FB (1)

John Kuhn

Despite the addition of Zach Line, this is still Kuhn’s job.

WR (5)

Willie Snead

Michael Thomas

Ted Ginn

Brandon Coleman

TommyLee Lewis

Through three preseason games, this isn’t even debatable anymore. Lewis has earned his spot.

OL (8)

Zach Strief

Max Unger

Larry Warford

Andrus Peat

Senio Kelemete

Josh LeRibeus

Ryan Ramczyk

Bryce Harris

Terron Armstead* (PUP or IR)

Once again, this group is getting trickier to forecast. The starting five is obvious, but behind them is problematic. The only sure thing is Kelemete, who’s versatility has been magnified due to the abnormally high amount of snapping issues. I’m not convinced LeRibeus has a spot on this team when Unger returns, nor am I convinced of Harris’ spot. However, they get on this projection for now, because they’re all the Saints have. I could see a veteran added to this group from another team when final cuts are made.

TE (3)

Josh Hill

Coby Fleener

Michael Hoomanawanui

Third tight end is a battle no one is talking about. Hooman has the slight edge, but John Phillips is also in the mix.

DE (5)

Cam Jordan

Trey Hendrickson

Hau’Oli Kikaha

Alex Okafor

Al Quadin Muhammad

Darryl Tapp is good enough to be on this roster. I took Tapp off temporarily, because I think he's a player the Saints can bring back after week one due to his vested veteran status.

DT (5)

Sheldon Rankins

David Onyemata

Tyeler Davison

Mitchell Loewen

Tony McDaniel

I added a fifth defensive tackle to this group. McDaniel is a veteran presence to a very young crew. He also can provide depth as a decent run-stuffer.

LB (6)

A.J. Klein

Craig Robertson

Alex Anzalone

Nate Stupar

Michael Mauti

Manti Te’o

This group remains the same from a week ago. I can’t justify keeping Stephone Anthony when so many others have passed him. Adam Bighill is the one player that with a big game Thursday can maybe sneak on the 53.

CB (6)

Delvin Breaux

P.J. Williams

Marshon Lattimore

Sterling Moore

Ken Crawley

De’Vante Harris

The injury to Breaux can make the numbers here tricky. They may have to keep an extra cornerback to cover them while Breaux is out for the first couple weeks of the season. If that happens, Arthur Maulet is the next man up.

Safety (5)

Kenny Vaccaro

Marcus Williams

Vonn Bell

Rafael Bush

Chris Banjo

Banjo’s special teams prowess is too big to ignore. He will make the final 53.

Specialists (3)

Thomas Morstead

Wil Lutz

Justin Drescher

Want the best Saints coverage at your fingertips? Download the FINAL PLAY app for the latest news and video. Plus, there’s a chance to win a Saints Getaway in New Orleans. Download here: fox8live.com/finalplay

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.