AFR: Saints roster projection post Texans - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

AFR: Saints roster projection post Texans

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Connect
Injuries to former first-round pick Stephone Anthony, are hurting his chances to make the Saints roster. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) Injuries to former first-round pick Stephone Anthony, are hurting his chances to make the Saints roster. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
(WVUE) -

The Saints have now completed their most important preseason game. With each passing game, it's getting easier to project who does and does not belong. Here's my latest projection.

QB (2)

Drew Brees

Chase Daniel

There is no reason for the Saints to keep more than two quarterbacks. It’s obvious who those quarterbacks should be.

RB (4)

Mark Ingram

Adrian Peterson

Alvin Kamara

Daniel Lasco

This is pretty clear. Travaris Cadet is likely on the ‘first call’ list. If he doesn’t get picked up, he could be the Saints first call if there’s an injury to the group.

FB (1)

John Kuhn

Despite the addition of Zach Line, this is still Kuhn’s job.

WR (5) 

Willie Snead

Michael Thomas

Ted Ginn

Brandon Coleman

TommyLee Lewis

Through three preseason games, this isn’t even debatable anymore. Lewis has earned his spot.

OL (8)

Zach Strief

Max Unger

Larry Warford

Andrus Peat

Senio Kelemete

Josh LeRibeus

Ryan Ramczyk

Bryce Harris

Terron Armstead* (PUP or IR)

Once again, this group is getting trickier to forecast. The starting five is obvious, but behind them is problematic. The only sure thing is Kelemete, who’s versatility has been magnified due to the abnormally high amount of snapping issues. I’m not convinced LeRibeus has a spot on this team when Unger returns, nor am I convinced of  Harris’ spot. However, they get on this projection for now, because they’re all the Saints have. I could see a veteran added to this group from another team when final cuts are made.

TE (3) 

Josh Hill

Coby Fleener

Michael Hoomanawanui

Third tight end is a battle no one is talking about. Hooman has the slight edge, but John Phillips is also in the mix.

DE (5)

Cam Jordan

Trey Hendrickson

Hau’Oli Kikaha

Alex Okafor

Al Quadin Muhammad

Darryl Tapp is good enough to be on this roster. I took Tapp off temporarily, because I think he's a player the Saints can bring back after week one due to his vested veteran status. 

DT (5)

Sheldon Rankins

David Onyemata

Tyeler Davison

Mitchell Loewen

Tony McDaniel

I added a fifth defensive tackle to this group. McDaniel is a veteran presence to a very young crew. He also can provide depth as a decent run-stuffer. 

LB (6)

A.J. Klein

Craig Robertson

Alex Anzalone

Nate Stupar

Michael Mauti

Manti Te’o

This group remains the same from a week ago. I can’t justify keeping Stephone Anthony when so many others have passed him. Adam Bighill is the one player that with a big game Thursday can maybe sneak on the 53. 

CB (6)

Delvin Breaux

P.J. Williams

Marshon Lattimore

Sterling Moore

Ken Crawley

De’Vante Harris

The injury to Breaux can make the numbers here tricky. They may have to keep an extra cornerback to cover them while Breaux is out for the first couple weeks of the season. If that happens, Arthur Maulet is the next man up. 

Safety (5)

Kenny Vaccaro

Marcus Williams

Vonn Bell

Rafael Bush

Chris Banjo

Banjo’s special teams prowess is too big to ignore. He will make the final 53.

Specialists (3)

Thomas Morstead

Wil Lutz

Justin Drescher

Want the best Saints coverage at your fingertips? Download the FINAL PLAY app for the latest news and video. Plus, there’s a chance to win a Saints Getaway in New Orleans. Download here: fox8live.com/finalplay

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • AFR: Saints roster projection post Texans

    AFR: Saints roster projection post Texans

    Injuries to former first-round pick Stephone Anthony, are hurting his chances to make the Saints roster. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Injuries to former first-round pick Stephone Anthony, are hurting his chances to make the Saints roster. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

    The Saints have now completed their most important preseason game. With each passing game, it's getting easier to project who does and does not belong. Here's my latest projection. QB (2) Drew Brees Chase Daniel There is no reason for the Saints to keep more than two quarterbacks. It’s obvious who those quarterbacks should be. RB (4) Mark Ingram Adrian Peterson Alvin Kamara Daniel Lasco This is pretty clear. Travaris Cadet is likely on the ‘first call’ ...

    more>>

    The Saints have now completed their most important preseason game. With each passing game, it's getting easier to project who does and does not belong. Here's my latest projection. QB (2) Drew Brees Chase Daniel There is no reason for the Saints to keep more than two quarterbacks. It’s obvious who those quarterbacks should be. RB (4) Mark Ingram Adrian Peterson Alvin Kamara Daniel Lasco This is pretty clear. Travaris Cadet is likely on the ‘first call’ ...

    more>>

  • AD Joe Alleva says LSU-BYU 'not going to happen' at Tiger Stadium

    AD Joe Alleva says LSU-BYU 'not going to happen' at Tiger Stadium

    Numerous locations are being considered for LSU-BYU, but Tiger Stadium isn't one of them. Source: Mark LaGrangeNumerous locations are being considered for LSU-BYU, but Tiger Stadium isn't one of them. Source: Mark LaGrange
    LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva said a location for the LSU-BYU game will be figured out by tomorrow. One venue ruled out, LSU's Tiger Stadium. "Frankly I don't think that's going to happen," said Alleva. Today, Orlando, Nashville, and Dallas also came up as possible locations. Andrew Lopez of Nola.com reports ESPN reached out to the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas about hosting. The stadium is looking into what they can do. Music City Bowl official says they've been...more>>
    LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva said a location for the LSU-BYU game will be figured out by tomorrow. One venue ruled out, LSU's Tiger Stadium. "Frankly I don't think that's going to happen," said Alleva. Today, Orlando, Nashville, and Dallas also came up as possible locations. Andrew Lopez of Nola.com reports ESPN reached out to the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas about hosting. The stadium is looking into what they can do. Music City Bowl official says they've been...more>>

  • Orlando, Nashville, Dallas, possible options for LSU-BYU game

    Orlando, Nashville, Dallas, possible options for LSU-BYU game

    LSU played in Orlando for the Citrus Bowl, beating Louisville. (Brett Duke, The Times-Picayune)LSU played in Orlando for the Citrus Bowl, beating Louisville. (Brett Duke, The Times-Picayune)
    It looks more likely by the day that LSU and BYU will not play in Houston Saturday. Massive flooding in the area will continue until Thursday. Yesterday, Tiger Stadium and Superdome were mentioned as possible locations for the matchup. Officials at the Dome are ready if needed to host the contest. "We have a game Thursday night, our last preseason game. The stadium will be in football mode," said SMG Executive Vice President Doug Thornton. "So we will just have to go ...more>>
    It looks more likely by the day that LSU and BYU will not play in Houston Saturday. Massive flooding in the area will continue until Thursday. Yesterday, Tiger Stadium and Superdome were mentioned as possible locations for the matchup. Officials at the Dome are ready if needed to host the contest. "We have a game Thursday night, our last preseason game. The stadium will be in football mode," said SMG Executive Vice President Doug Thornton. "So we will just have to go ...more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly