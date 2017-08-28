AFR: Saints roster projection post Texans

The Saints have now completed their most important preseason game. With each passing game, it's getting easier to project who does and does not belong. Here's my latest projection. QB (2) Drew Brees Chase Daniel There is no reason for the Saints to keep more than two quarterbacks. It’s obvious who those quarterbacks should be. RB (4) Mark Ingram Adrian Peterson Alvin Kamara Daniel Lasco This is pretty clear. Travaris Cadet is likely on the ‘first call’ ...more>>
Heavy flooding in the Houston area could move the LSU-BYU game scheduled for next Saturday to a new location. That's according to a report by SB Nation. The report said LSU and BYU officials will meet with ESPN to discuss moving the game due to massive flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. Two potential sites are Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, the report said. BYU does not allow its athletic teams to play Sundays, so the target date...more>>
The Pelicans bad voodoo with injuries continues into the 2017 offseason. This time it's forward Solomon Hill to miss significant time due to a torn hamstring. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports Hill had surgery on his hamstring, and could miss much of the regular season. Hill was slated to be the starter at small forward for the Pelicans in the 2017-18 season. Hill played in 80 games last season, averaging 7 points a contest. The Pelicans open their regular October 18th at Memphis....more>>
