NOLA Pay it Forward Fund activated to help Harvey victims

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu reactivated the NOLA Pay it Forward Fund to help Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas and Southwest Louisiana. The fund is part of a partnership with the Greater New Orleans Foundation. Money from the Foundation helps with the recovery effort as well as the rebuilding process.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those in Texas and Southwest Louisiana affected by Hurricane Harvey,” said Mayor Landrieu. “The people of New Orleans know what it’s like to suffer through a disaster. We remember all of those who helped us when we needed it most, and through this fund, we hope to pay it forward to other communities in need.”

The fund was launched in May of 2011 to help with flooding along the Mississippi River. It was reactivated in 2012, after Superstorm Sandy recovery efforts in the northeast. It was also reactivated in 2013 to help tornado victims in Oklahoma and in 2016 to help with flooding recovery in Baton Rouge.

Anyone interested in donating to the fund can visit www.gnof.org/nolapayitforward/

