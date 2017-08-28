FLOODED ROADS: Here's what we know from authorities - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

FLOODED ROADS: Here's what we know from authorities

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
Connect
Drivers head down a drenched Metairie Rd. (FOX 8) Drivers head down a drenched Metairie Rd. (FOX 8)
METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) -

Authorities have said high water has been spotted on these roads:

See a live look at New Orleans traffic here.

Jefferson Parish - 

  • Rosa
  • Aris
  • Nursery
  • Focis
  • Metairie Rd.
  •  Between Focis and Bonnable
  • East & West William David Parkway

New Orleans -

  • 100 South Solomon St.
  • Banks St. at S. St. Patrick St.
  • 40th St. @ Fleur De Lis Dr.
  • 500 Hagan Ave.
  • Gentilly Blvd. @ Havana St.
  • Paris Ave. @ 1-610 E
  • 2235 S. Carrollton Ave.
  • Carrollton Ave. at Tulane Ave.
  • Dublin St. at Carrollton Ave.
  • Palm St. @ Carrollton Ave.
  • Bienville St. @ Jefferson Davis Parkway
  • 3400 S. Carrollton Ave.
  • S. Carrollton Ave. @ Olive St.

If you see any flooding or have images you would like to send to FOX 8, please download our weather and news apps: fox8live.com/apps

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • David: Heavy rain threat into Wednesday

    David: Heavy rain threat into Wednesday

    Source: Flickr CommonsSource: Flickr Commons

    FLASH FLOOD WATCH THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT Harvey will slowly make its way north and eventually inland along the Texas-Louisiana state line. Southeast Louisiana is on the wet side of the storm so our threat for heavy rain will continue for the next couple of days. 

    more>>

    FLASH FLOOD WATCH THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT Harvey will slowly make its way north and eventually inland along the Texas-Louisiana state line. Southeast Louisiana is on the wet side of the storm so our threat for heavy rain will continue for the next couple of days. 

    more>>

  • LIVE BLOG: Continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Harvey

    LIVE BLOG: Continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Harvey

    Monday, August 28 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-08-28 20:21:58 GMT
    Hurricane HarveyHurricane Harvey

    Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.

    more>>

    Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.

    more>>

  • FLOODED ROADS: Here's what we know from authorities

    FLOODED ROADS: Here's what we know from authorities

    Drivers head down a drenched Metairie Rd. (FOX 8)Drivers head down a drenched Metairie Rd. (FOX 8)

    Authorities have said high water has been spotted on these roads: See a live look at New Orleans traffic here. Jefferson Parish -  Rosa Aris Nursery Focis Metairie Rd.  Between Focis and Bonnable East & West William David Parkway New Orleans - 100 South Solomon St. Banks St. at S. St. Patrick St. 40th St. @ Fleur De Lis Dr. 500 Hagan Ave. Gentilly Blvd. @ Havana St. Paris Ave. @ 1-610 E 2235 S. Carrollton Ave. Carrollton Ave. at Tulane Ave. D...

    more>>

    Authorities have said high water has been spotted on these roads: See a live look at New Orleans traffic here. Jefferson Parish -  Rosa Aris Nursery Focis Metairie Rd.  Between Focis and Bonnable East & West William David Parkway New Orleans - 100 South Solomon St. Banks St. at S. St. Patrick St. 40th St. @ Fleur De Lis Dr. 500 Hagan Ave. Gentilly Blvd. @ Havana St. Paris Ave. @ 1-610 E 2235 S. Carrollton Ave. Carrollton Ave. at Tulane Ave. D...

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly