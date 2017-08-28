FLOODED ROADS: Here's what we know from authorities

Authorities have said high water has been spotted on these roads:

Jefferson Parish -

Rosa

Aris

Nursery

Focis

Metairie Rd.

Between Focis and Bonnable

East & West William David Parkway

New Orleans -

100 South Solomon St.

Banks St. at S. St. Patrick St.

40th St. @ Fleur De Lis Dr.

500 Hagan Ave.

Gentilly Blvd. @ Havana St.

Paris Ave. @ 1-610 E

2235 S. Carrollton Ave.

Carrollton Ave. at Tulane Ave.

Dublin St. at Carrollton Ave.

Palm St. @ Carrollton Ave.

Bienville St. @ Jefferson Davis Parkway

3400 S. Carrollton Ave.

S. Carrollton Ave. @ Olive St.

