FLOODED ROADS: Here's what we know from authorities

FLASH FLOOD WATCH THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT Harvey will slowly make its way north and eventually inland along the Texas-Louisiana state line. Southeast Louisiana is on the wet side of the storm so our threat for heavy rain will continue for the next couple of days.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
Authorities have said high water has been spotted on these roads: See a live look at New Orleans traffic here. Jefferson Parish - Rosa Aris Nursery Focis Metairie Rd. Between Focis and Bonnable East & West William David Parkway New Orleans - 100 South Solomon St. Banks St. at S. St. Patrick St. 40th St. @ Fleur De Lis Dr. 500 Hagan Ave. Gentilly Blvd. @ Havana St. Paris Ave. @ 1-610 E 2235 S. Carrollton Ave. Carrollton Ave. at Tulane Ave. D...more>>
Harvey will slowly make its way north and eventually inland along the Texas-Louisiana state line.more>>
Heavy afternoon rain forced the University of New Orleans to cancel the rest of classes scheduled for Monday, August 28.more>>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.more>>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.more>>
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.more>>
Sharks aren't swimming the streets of Houston and the airport isn't underwater.more>>
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.more>>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.more>>
A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to cover all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi through Thursday at 7 p.m.more>>
In the midst of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, a building exploded in downtown Houston.more>>
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.more>>
