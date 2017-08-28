UNO cancels Monday classes

Rain and street flooding forces cancellation of Monday classes at UNO (Source: University of New Orleans)

Heavy afternoon rain forced the University of New Orleans to cancel the rest of classes scheduled for Monday, August 28.

A university spokesperson says street flooding on and around campus would make it difficult to move around.

UNO sent out a statement saying, "We strongly encourage students who are already on campus to remain here until the street flooding has receded. PLEASE heed this advice; streets are flooded and it is not safe to be maneuvering on campus."

