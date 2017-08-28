Heavy rain threat into Wednesday, flash flood watch issued - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Heavy rain threat into Wednesday, flash flood watch issued

Written by: David Bernard, Chief Meteorologist
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Harvey will slowly make its way north and eventually inland along the Texas-Louisiana state line. Southeast Louisiana is on the wet side of the storm so our threat for heavy rain will continue for the next couple of days.

Widespread rain totals over 5" are expected with many people getting as much as 10 inches of rain over the next few days. Tropical rainbands that linger over any one area for several areas could cause extensive flooding and higher rain rates.

The storm looks to further weaken by late week and gradually move off to the north. Drier air will build into the region decreasing the coverage of rain but daily storms are still expected into the weekend.

    FLASH FLOOD WATCH THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT Harvey will slowly make its way north and eventually inland along the Texas-Louisiana state line. Southeast Louisiana is on the wet side of the storm so our threat for heavy rain will continue for the next couple of days. 

    Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.

    Authorities have said high water has been spotted on these roads: See a live look at New Orleans traffic here. Jefferson Parish -  Rosa Aris Nursery Focis Metairie Rd.  Between Focis and Bonnable East & West William David Parkway New Orleans - 100 South Solomon St. Banks St. at S. St. Patrick St. 40th St. @ Fleur De Lis Dr. 500 Hagan Ave. Gentilly Blvd. @ Havana St. Paris Ave. @ 1-610 E 2235 S. Carrollton Ave. Carrollton Ave. at Tulane Ave. D...

