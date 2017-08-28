Heavy rain threat into Wednesday, flash flood watch issued

Harvey will slowly make its way north and eventually inland along the Texas-Louisiana state line. Southeast Louisiana is on the wet side of the storm so our threat for heavy rain will continue for the next couple of days.

Widespread rain totals over 5" are expected with many people getting as much as 10 inches of rain over the next few days. Tropical rainbands that linger over any one area for several areas could cause extensive flooding and higher rain rates.

The storm looks to further weaken by late week and gradually move off to the north. Drier air will build into the region decreasing the coverage of rain but daily storms are still expected into the weekend.

