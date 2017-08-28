Heavy rain threat into Wednesday, flash flood watch issued

Harvey will slowly make its way north and eventually inland along the Texas-Louisiana state line. Southeast Louisiana is on the wet side of the storm so our threat for heavy rain will continue for the next couple of days.
Widespread rain totals over 5" are expected with many people getting as much as 10 inches of rain over the next few days. Tropical rainbands that linger over any one area for several areas could cause extensive flooding and higher rain rates.
The storm looks to further weaken by late week and gradually move off to the north. Drier air will build into the region decreasing the coverage of rain but daily storms are still expected into the weekend.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT Harvey will slowly make its way north and eventually inland along the Texas-Louisiana state line. Southeast Louisiana is on the wet side of the storm so our threat for heavy rain will continue for the next couple of days.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
Authorities have said high water has been spotted on these roads: See a live look at New Orleans traffic here. Jefferson Parish - Rosa Aris Nursery Focis Metairie Rd. Between Focis and Bonnable East & West William David Parkway New Orleans - 100 South Solomon St. Banks St. at S. St. Patrick St. 40th St. @ Fleur De Lis Dr. 500 Hagan Ave. Gentilly Blvd. @ Havana St. Paris Ave. @ 1-610 E 2235 S. Carrollton Ave. Carrollton Ave. at Tulane Ave. D...more>>
Harvey will slowly make its way north and eventually inland along the Texas-Louisiana state line.more>>
Heavy afternoon rain forced the University of New Orleans to cancel the rest of classes scheduled for Monday, August 28.more>>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.more>>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.more>>
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.more>>
Sharks aren't swimming the streets of Houston and the airport isn't underwater.more>>
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.more>>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.more>>
A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to cover all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi through Thursday at 7 p.m.more>>
In the midst of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, a building exploded in downtown Houston.more>>
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.more>>
