Several area schools to close Tuesday due to threat of Harvey

School officials announced that several area schools will be closed on Tuesday, due to the threat of severe weather expected from Tropical Storm Harvey.

The following are schools that will be closed Tuesday:

All Orleans Parish public direct-run, charter and Archdiocese schools.

Algiers Charter Schools, which include Landry-Walker High School, McDonogh #32 Charter School, Martin Behrman Charter School, Eisenhower Academy and Fischer Academy.

Jefferson RISE Charter School

All Delgado Community College locations

UNO has canceled all Tuesday classes.

Herzing University

Bright Minds Academy

Bishop McManus

KIPP Schools

Isidore Newman School

Jefferson Parish School Officials announced that all JPPSS schools will be open on Tuesday.

Officials will continue to monitor the storm and work with city leaders to determine when schools will resume operations.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

