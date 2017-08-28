THE LIST: Schools in Grand Isle, Lafitte to remain closed Thursd - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

THE LIST: Schools in Grand Isle, Lafitte to remain closed Thursday

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Following are school openings and closures for Thursday, Aug. 31

  • Jefferson Parish Public School System schools in Grand Isle and Lafitte will remained closed on Thursday, August 31, 2017, due to the rising storm surge currently affecting those areas.
  • Classes will resume on August 31st, for Riverside Academy-St. John the Baptist Parish
  • Tangipahoa Parish School System schools will be open tomorrow, Thursday, August 31, 2017.
  • Terrebonne Parish schools, TARC, Fletcher technical Community College and the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will be OPEN Thursday, Aug. 31 

Following are school openings and closures for Wednesday, Aug. 30:

  • The Jefferson Parish Public School System will be OPEN tomorrow, Wednesday, August 30, 2017, and will follow its previously announced early dismissal schedule. Schools in Grand Isle and Lafitte will be closed due to the concern of a storm surge that could affect those areas.
  • The Tangipahoa Parish School System will cancel classes on Wednesday, Aug. 30
  • All Terrebonne Parish Public schools will be closed on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 for all students, faculty, and staff.  Classes will resume on Thursday, August 31, 2017.
  • St. Bernard Parish Public Schools will remain OPEN Wednesday, August 30.
  • Southern University Law Center will be closed to students, faculty, and staff Wednesday
  • Riverside Academy in St. John the Baptist Parish  will be closed Wednesday, August 30th
  • Abramson Sci Academy, G.W. Carver High School, Livingston Collegiate Academies OPEN Wednesday
  • All Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will be closed on Wednesday, August 30, 2017.
  • Due to the possibility of severe weather and/or flooding associated with Tropical Storm Harvey, school has been canceled for all schools in the St. John the Baptist Parish Public School District for Wednesday, Aug. 30. No employees should report for work on Wednesday.
  • St. John Catholic schools are closed Wedensday
  • All public and Catholic schools in Orleans Parish will be OPEN Wednesday
  • Due to the threat of conditions associated with Tropical Storm Harvey, Nicholls State University officials announced that all classes and events scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 30, have been canceled and the campus will be closed until conditions permit. Classes and events are scheduled to resume on Thursday, Aug. 31.
  • The MAX Charter School (in Thibodaux) will be closed on Wednesday, August 30, 2017.
  • All Delgado Community College locations will be OPEN and activities will operate on a normal schedule starting Wednesday, August 30.
  • The University of New Orleans will be OPEN, resuming classes and normal university operations August 30.
  • New Beginnings Schools To OPEN on Wednesday, August 30 For All Staff and Students
  • LSU Health New Orleans will resume normal operations on Wednesday, August 30, 2017. Classes will be held, and patients will be seen as scheduled at clinics located on the downtown New Orleans and dental school campuses. Patient appointments that had to be cancelled on Tuesday, August 29, 2017, will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
  • All Algiers Charter facilities will be OPEN tomorrow, Wednesday, August 30, 2017. Classes will resume their regular schedule.This includes Landry-Walker High School, McDonogh #32 Charter School, Martin Behrman Charter School, Eisenhower Academy, and Fischer Academy. 
  • Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) will be OPEN Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 for normal business operations.
  • All ReNEW schools will be OPEN Wednesday, August 30
  • St. Charles Parish Public Schools will be OPEN tomorrow, Wednesday, August 30, 2017. Remember that Wednesday is a late take in day for middle and high schools. 
  • Loyola will resume normal operations and classes will continue as usual Wednesday, Aug. 30

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available. 

