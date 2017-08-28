THE LIST: Some schools to open, others to remain closed Wednesday, Aug. 30

The following are school closures and openings for Wednesday, Aug. 30:

Riverside Academy in St. John the Baptist Parish will be closed Wednesday, August 30 th .

. All Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will be closed on Wednesday, August 30, 2017.

Due to the possibility of severe weather and/or flooding associated with Tropical Storm Harvey, school has been canceled for all schools in the St. John the Baptist Parish Public School District for Wednesday, Aug. 30. No employees should report for work on Wednesday.

St. John Catholic schools are closed Wedensday

All public and Catholic schools in Orleans Parish will be OPEN Wednesday

Wednesday Due to the threat of conditions associated with Tropical Storm Harvey, Nicholls State University officials announced that all classes and events scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 30, have been canceled and the campus will be closed until conditions permit. Classes and events are scheduled to resume on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The MAX Charter School (in Thibodaux) will be closed on Wednesday, August 30, 2017.

All Delgado Community College locations and activities will operate on a normal schedule starting Wednesday, August 30.

The University of New Orleans will resume classes and normal university operations August 30.

New Beginnings Schools To OPEN on Wednesday, August 30 For All Staff and Students

School officials announced that several area schools will be closed on Tuesday, due to the threat of severe weather expected from Tropical Storm Harvey.

The following are schools that will be closed Tuesday:

All Orleans Parish public direct-run, charter and Archdiocese schools.

Terrebonne Parish Public Schools

Lafourche Parish Public Schools

Word of Life Academy in Terrytown

Catholic schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux

Algiers Charter Schools, which include Landry-Walker High School, McDonogh #32 Charter School, Martin Behrman Charter School, Eisenhower Academy and Fischer Academy.

Jefferson RISE Charter School

All Delgado Community College locations

UNO has canceled all Tuesday classes.

Herzing University

Bright Minds Academy

Bishop McManus

KIPP Schools

Isidore Newman School

Robert Russa Moton Charter School

Kingsley House Campuses

St. Paul's Episcopal School

Louise S. McGehee School and its pre-school Little Gate

Xavier University

Mount Carmel Academy

Trinity Episcopal School

Metairie Park Country Day

New Orleans Job Corps

Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Chalmette

Loyola University - Classes and normal operations suspended. Dining services will continue

Nunez Community College

Southern University of New Orleans

TCA Head Start Centers

Tulane University

Dillard University

Fletcher Technical Community College

Nicholls State University

Officials with the Jefferson Parish School Board, Plaquemines Parish School Board and St. Bernard Parish School Board announced that all public schools in their respective parishes will be open on Tuesday.

Officials will continue to monitor the storm and work with city leaders to determine when schools will resume operations.

