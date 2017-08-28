Cajun Navy's New Orleans Flotilla Rolls West

School officials announced that several area schools will be closed on Tuesday, due to the threat of severe weather expected from Tropical Storm Harvey.more>>
A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to cover all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi through Thursday at 7 p.m.more>>
People worried about Tropical Storm Harvey flooding their cars in New Orleans can park vehicles in areas that are usually off limits.more>>
The Cajun Navy is mobilizing, using lessons learned in Baton Rouge last year to try and reach more people than ever.more>>
Mayor Mitch Landrieu is urging residents to stay home and off city streets Tuesday as extraordinary amounts of rainfall are anticipated with the threat of tornadoes as Harvey remains a threat to this area.more>>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.more>>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.more>>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.more>>
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.more>>
Multiple people have been killed and injured in a shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library, according to Eastern New Mexico News.more>>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.more>>
Looters posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake and shoot at members of the Cajun Navy today. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page that there were shots fired at the boats, but all members are safe. The Cajun Navy is currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan. Louisiana Cajun Navy The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Housto...more>>
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.more>>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.more>>
