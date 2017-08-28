Landrieu: Pump down, but city is working to repair it

Corvette abandoned underneath overpass in New Orleans as rain continues. This section on Broad is now closed to traffic. (FOX 8)

Mayor Mitch Landrieu asked the people of New Orleans to stay home Tuesday unless they absolutely have to go out.

The city updated the situation with the city's pumping capacity and readiness.

Heavy rains fell on New Orleans Monday and with Tropical Storm Harvey not a done-deal, Landrieu said 90-percent of the pumps will operate if they have power available to them.

However, there is a problem with Pump C at Station 6.

“We have crews dispatched there now and are beginning to repair it. We're also hoping to get an additional turbine up tomorrow at 12 p.m. which would greatly improve our capacity for power. Obviously, we cannot control what Mother Nature sends to us, but we can be prepared to respond to it,” Landrieu said.

Ricky Boyett with the Army Corps of Engineers provided clarity on who has control of the dams and reservoirs in the area.

“Our rivers are managed through an operational system where we have flood ways and spillways like the Bonnet Carre' so that if water levels get high on the Mississippi River we'd divert that water into Lake Pontchartrain, so you don't have any circumstances like we have in Galveston," he said.

The Corps of Engineers, which says even if rainfall here overwhelms the city's drainage system and there's flooding, we would not see anything like what the Corps has done in Texas in opening dams and reservoirs because the systems are completely different.

Keep up with the latest weather conditions by downloading our FOX 8 Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.