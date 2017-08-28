LSU season opener against BYU moved to New Orleans

Game officials decided on New Orleans and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the host of Saturday's matchup between LSU and BYU. The Cougars athletic department confirmed the news on social media.

NRG Stadium in Houston was ruled out after Hurricane Harvey covered the city with historic flooding. Other sites being considered for the game reportedly included Dallas, Orlando and Nashville. Ultimately, New Orleans provides the closest NFL stadium available on Saturday night.

Kickoff remains set for 8:30 p.m. CT.

