Louisiana Cajun Navy faces alleged gunfire from TX looters

Members of the Louisiana Cajun Navy say they were attacked while trying to rescue flood victims in Texas. (Source: WAFB)

A group of volunteers was allegedly attacked by looters as they attempted to rescue victims stuck in Tropical Storm’s flood waters.

The Cajun Navy fleet went to the Texas to pluck stranded families from flood waters on Sunday.

One day later, an administrator of the group’s Facebook page said there were shots fired at their boats.

“Clyde and the other team members and teams are all safe. Looters decided to pose as people needing rescue and they attempted to overtake the boats and there were shots fired at the boats. I repeat they are all safe. Looters must have not wanted our boats in the water for rescues. Please feel free to share this post. We are currently on stand down pending a new strategic plan,” the post said.

Authorities have not commented on the alleged attack.

Like the great flood of 2016, many families trapped in Houston are turning to social media, posting horrific pictures of families trapped by high water, pleading for help. Most posts include addresses and phone numbers.

