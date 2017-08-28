City of N.O. allows drivers to park in some restricted areas because of Tropical Storm Harvey

People worried about Tropical Storm Harvey flooding their cars in New Orleans can park vehicles in areas that are usually off limits.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu's press secretary announced August 28 drivers can seek higher ground on sidewalks and neutral grounds with some conditions. "In anticipation for heavy rainfall, residents are allowed to park on the neutral ground and sidewalks, as long as vehicles do not block intersections or streetcar tracks," press secretary Erin V. Burns indicated in a written statement to FOX 8.

The City of New Orleans hopes a new internet service will help you track reports of a street flooding in your area or the area where you're headed.

Streetwise.nola.gov also helps users track the location of where accidents have occurred.

