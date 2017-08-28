Saints trade for long snapper Jon Dorenbos

With the dome locked in as the host for Saturday night's opener, the focus turns squarely to the Tigers' opponent.more>>
With the dome locked in as the host for Saturday night's opener, the focus turns squarely to the Tigers' opponent.more>>
According to multiple reports, game officials decided on New Orleans and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the host of Saturday's matchup between LSU and BYU.more>>
According to multiple reports, game officials decided on New Orleans and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the host of Saturday's matchup between LSU and BYU.more>>
The Saints have now completed their most important preseason game. With each passing game, it's getting easier to project who does and does not belong. Here's my latest projection. QB (2) Drew Brees Chase Daniel There is no reason for the Saints to keep more than two quarterbacks. It’s obvious who those quarterbacks should be. RB (4) Mark Ingram Adrian Peterson Alvin Kamara Daniel Lasco This is pretty clear. Travaris Cadet is likely on the ‘first call’ ...more>>
The Saints have now completed their most important preseason game. With each passing game, it's getting easier to project who does and does not belong. Here's my latest projection. QB (2) Drew Brees Chase Daniel There is no reason for the Saints to keep more than two quarterbacks. It’s obvious who those quarterbacks should be. RB (4) Mark Ingram Adrian Peterson Alvin Kamara Daniel Lasco This is pretty clear. Travaris Cadet is likely on the ‘first call’ ...more>>