Saints trade for long snapper Jon Dorenbos

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
The Saints regular long snapper, Justin Drescher, missed practice today.
(WVUE) -

The Saints have traded a 2019 seventh round pick to the Eagles for long snapper Jon Dornebos.

Justin Drescher is currently the team's long snapper. Dorenbos, 37, had been with the Eagles for 11 years. He's also played for the Titans and Bills. 

Dorenbos is also a magician and appeared on the hit show America's Got Talent .

