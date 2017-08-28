Police search for diesel fuel thieves - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Police search for diesel fuel thieves

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: NOPD) (Source: NOPD)

Police need help in finding two men they say, stole 600 gallons of diesel fuel. Police say it happened around 4:15 Thursday morning, at a construction yard in the 2600 block of Florida Avenue.

Anyone with information that could help police identify and locate the men involved, is asked to call any Third District detective at 504-658-6030. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly