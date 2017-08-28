Mayor recommends everyone stay home due to Harvey's potential impact

Mayor Mitch Landrieu says New Orleanians should stay home Tuesday out of an abundance of caution.

Harvey could bring heavy rain and flooding to the area. And, the situation could be even worse as the city's drainage system remains at diminished capacity.

Monday at Pump Station 6, a pump that was recently repaired, went down again when there was a fire in the motor. Station 6 pumps water from Lakeview, Old Metairie and other parts of Jefferson Parish.

The city says crews are working 24/7 to strengthen the drainage system's capacity.

"Pump C at drainage Station 6 which was just recently repaired went down again today, we have crews dispatched there now and are beginning to repair it, were also hopeful that we will be able to get an additional turbine up tomorrow at 12 o'clock which will greatly improve our capacity for power overall, about 90% of the pumps are able to operate if we have the power available to them," said Mayor Landrieu.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.