Mayor recommends everyone stay home due to Harvey's potential impact

Monday, New Orleans residents looked for higher ground and sandbags in anticipation of heavy rains from Tropical Storm Harvey expected to impact the city.more>>
St. Bernard Parish has sandbags available to residents due to the conditions that Tropical Storm Harvey might bring.more>>
Mayor Mitch Landrieu says New Orleanians should stay home Tuesday out of an abundance of caution. Harvey could bring heavy rain and flooding to the area.more>>
School officials announced that several area schools will be closed on Tuesday, due to the threat of severe weather expected from Tropical Storm Harvey.more>>
A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to cover all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi through Thursday at 7 p.m.more>>
The Seattle Times apologized on social media Monday after misidentifying the state of Mississippi as Alabama on a Hurricane Harvey tracking map.more>>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.more>>
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.more>>
Looters posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake and shoot at members of the Cajun Navy today. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page that there were shots fired at the boats, but all members are safe. The Cajun Navy is currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan. Louisiana Cajun Navy The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Housto...more>>
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility and a hospital.more>>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.more>>
Three people have been killed Monday in a small plane crash near the Bryan-Effingham county line.more>>
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.more>>
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.more>>
