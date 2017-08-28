St. Bernard Parish sandbags available

St. Bernard Parish has sandbags available to residents due to the conditions that Tropical Storm Harvey might bring.

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office, along with St. Bernard Parish Government, will distribute free sandbags to parish residents on Tuesday, August 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the sandbag barn in the old Kaiser facility at the rear of the Port of St. Bernard in Chalmette.

"We have sandbags that have been pre-made and are ready to be given to residents of St. Bernard,'' said Sheriff James Pohlmann.

St. Bernard residents must show proof of residency in order to receive sandbags, and there will be a limit of 15 per vehicle, said Sheriff Pohlmann.

Motorists wishing to pick up the sandbags at the port can enter the road to the port off West St. Bernard Highway at Keane Drive, next to the old Kaiser smokestack, and follow the road to the rear of the port, near the Mississippi River levee. Deputies will be there to assist.

