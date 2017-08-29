Heavy rains from Harvey expected across southeast Louisiana

A flash flood watch remains in effect through Thursday evening, as rounds of heavy rain are expected across southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi.

As of 4 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Harvey was located about 100 miles east-southeast of Port O’Connor, Texas and about 135 miles south-southwest of Port Arthur, Texas, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Harvey is currently moving east at 3 mph. Maximum sustained winds are 45 mph with higher gusts.

A turn toward the northeast and a continued slow forward speed are expected later today and tonight, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast on Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Harvey is expected to be just offshore of the middle and upper coasts of Texas through tonight, then move inland over the northwestern Gulf coast on Wednesday.

Watches and warnings

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Mesquite Bay to Intracoastal City

A storm surge watch is in effect for Port Bolivar to Morgan City

New Orleans residents are moving their cars to the neutral ground.

At least one pump burned out during heavy rain that swept through the area Monday afternoon.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said crews are working to repair the pump.

Several area schools will be closed because of the threat posed by Harvey.

Latest Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Harvey as of 4 am CDT. pic.twitter.com/XWfla2pwcV — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2017

Widespread rain totals through Thursday will likely exceed four inches, while some spots could receive up to 10 inches.

Tropical rain bands that linger over any one area for several hours could cause extensive flooding and higher rain rates.

The storm looks to continue northward and further weaken later in the week.

Drier air will build into the region decreasing the coverage of rain, but some daily storms are still expected into the weekend.

Rainfall totals exceeding 40 inches have been observed at several locations in the greater Houston area and southeastern Texas.

Storm totals could reach 50 inches in some locations, which would be historic for the area.

