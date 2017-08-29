Tornado warning issued for Lafourche Parish - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Tornado warning issued for Lafourche Parish

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning until 6:30 a.m. for Lafourche Parish.

At 6 a.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located eight miles southeast of Leeville and 22 miles southeast of Galliano, moving north at 25 mph.

