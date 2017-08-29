PHOTO: Fire ants create massive island to survive flood water - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

PHOTO: Fire ants create massive island to survive flood water

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
Fire ants form a massive island to escape Harvey's flood water. (Source: Twitter) Fire ants form a massive island to escape Harvey's flood water. (Source: Twitter)
HOUSTON, TX (WVUE) -

People in Louisiana familiar flooding have probably seen this fearsome sight before … Fire ants crawling in a blob to stay alive.

A massive group of fire ants huddled together in the flood waters of Houston after devastating rain from

“Fire ants are omnivorous. Known to eat meats, greasy and sweet materials. Fire ants are omnivores, meaning they will feed on animal or vegetable sources of food. The fire ant worker’s diet includes insects, earthworms, ticks, spiders, arthropod eggs, honeydew and other sweets,” according to Orkin.com

Orkin is a pest control service.

“Fire ants form a protective island as they float out the #Houston flood,” Omar Villafranca wrote in a tweet.

Harvey made landfall in Texas as a hurricane on Friday.

