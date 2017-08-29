PHOTO: Fire ants create massive island to survive flood water

People in Louisiana familiar flooding have probably seen this fearsome sight before … Fire ants crawling in a blob to stay alive.

A massive group of fire ants huddled together in the flood waters of Houston after devastating rain from

“Fire ants are omnivorous. Known to eat meats, greasy and sweet materials. Fire ants are omnivores, meaning they will feed on animal or vegetable sources of food. The fire ant worker’s diet includes insects, earthworms, ticks, spiders, arthropod eggs, honeydew and other sweets,” according to Orkin.com

“Fire ants form a protective island as they float out the #Houston flood,” Omar Villafranca wrote in a tweet.

Harvey made landfall in Texas as a hurricane on Friday.

