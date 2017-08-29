Flash flood warning issued for New Orleans, several areas in southeast Louisiana

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for several areas in southeastern Louisiana until 10:30 a.m.

Flash flood warning is in effect for Orleans Parish, Kenner, Laplace, Jefferson, Reserve, Avondale, Larose, Metairie, Hahnville, Harahan, Westwego, Montz, Luling, River Ridge, Boutte, Ama, Destrehan, St. Rose, Killona, Norco, Paradis and Elmwood.

FLOOD WARNINGS IN EFFECT. As heavy rain moves in, stay off the roads if possible. Some will see flooding & puddling until we get a break. pic.twitter.com/msZiEFAsCh — Shelby Latino (@shelby_latino) August 29, 2017

Thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is expected in the area.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.