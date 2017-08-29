Flash flood warning issued for New Orleans, several areas in sou - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Flash flood warning issued for New Orleans, several areas in southeast Louisiana

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for several areas in southeastern Louisiana until 10:30 a.m.

Flash flood warning is in effect for Orleans Parish, Kenner, Laplace, Jefferson, Reserve, Avondale, Larose, Metairie, Hahnville,  Harahan, Westwego, Montz, Luling, River Ridge, Boutte, Ama, Destrehan, St. Rose, Killona, Norco, Paradis and Elmwood.

Thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is expected in the area.

