Report: 500 people saved from flooded homes around Lake Charles

About 500 people were rescued from flooded homes in and around the Lake Charles area Monday night according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Edwards said local officials, with help from the National Guard, Fire Marshall, and Wildlife & Fisheries Dept., started the operation at 6 p.m. on Monday, according to CNN.

Lake Charles has been inundated with rain for several days, and the storm surge is preventing the rivers from draining.

