Pump along 17th Street canal fixed after motor burned out

A major drainage pump is back in service after a burned out motor forced the Sewerage and Water Board to take the pump offline Monday.

Crews fixed the drainage pump along the 17th Street Canal after a fire burned out a motor Monday.

Pump C at Pumping Station 6 overheated after the loss of an electrical feeder outside the station.

The 14-foot diameter pump was taken out of service to prevent further damage.

The electrical feeder was been repaired and the pump was put back online.

Currently, 107 of the 120 pumps are available.

