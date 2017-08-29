Homes in parts of St. Charles Parish flooded, state of emergency declared

Officials in St. Charles Parish and St. John the Baptist Parish have declared states of emergencies in response to heavy rainfall and as a precautionary measure in anticipation of further rainfall.

St. Charles Parish leaders report water in homes in the following areas:

600 block South Fashion (back patio) Hahnville

300 block Plantation Road Hahnville

100 block Melonie Dr, Boutte (Garage)

100 block Pleasant Valley, Bayou Gauche

100 block of Beadle Lane, Des Allemands

300 block of williams street in Boutte

Flash floods and four to five inches of rainfall moved through this morning resulting in heavy street flooding.

The following roads are closed in St. John:

• Homewood

• Anthony F. Monica at North Church

• English Colony from Hancock to Revere

• Rosenwald to KCS railroad crossing

• Northbound right lane on New Highway 51 near Airline Highway

Sandbags are available at the following locations:

• 425 Captain G. Bourgeois

• St. John Community Center

• Fire Station near Riverside in Reserve

• Ezekiel Jackson Park

St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran declared a state of emergency in response to the heavy rainfall received and as a precautionary measure in anticipation of further rainfall later this week.

The St. Charles Parish Emergency Operations Center is monitoring closely the track of Harvey and is prepared to take further necessary actions should the forecast put the parish at risk. Parish officials are urging residents to monitor weather reports and during severe weather. Any debris piles, blocked culverts or high water can be reported to EOC at (985) 783-5050.

The Department of Public Works has been inspecting and cleaning ditches, catch basins and drainage infrastructure parishwide with staff on standby to remove debris if needed.

The Department of Wastewater has put a sewer notice in place for all residents of St. Charles Parish due to heavy rain until further notice. Residents are asked to minimize their sewer use until further notice and can expect backups during this time. Parish government says all pumps are on and operational. The water is flowing; however, it will take a break in the rain for drainage to get caught up.?



Sandbags are available at the following locations:

East Bank Bridge Park, 13244 River Road Destrehan

West Bank Bridge Park, 13825 River Road Luling

Bayou Gauche, LA 306 at Badeaux Lane East

