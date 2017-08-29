David: Passing downpours still possible

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Thursday evening, as rounds of heavy rain are expected across Southeast LA and coastal MS.

Harvey will cross the Texas-Louisiana state line Tuesday night as it makes its second landfall. Drier air has moved into Southeast Louisiana and that will limit the amount of rain over the next 24 hours or so. There will still be a few rain bands from time to time that could cause localized flooding.

By the weekend, the storm will be long gone and we will have a typical late summer pattern with spotty storms and highs back to near 90 degrees.

Looking ahead to next week, we will have to keep our eyes on the Gulf of Mexico once again as there is some evidence that new low pressure may form in the Western Gulf of Mexico. This may have impacts here by early next week.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

-David Bernard

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.