Les Miles lands job just in time for college football season

Les Miles was fired from his job as LSU head coach at the end of September 2016 and it's taken him almost a full year to find a new gig but Tuesday, FOX Sports announced that the 63-year-old will be part of their college football coverage this season.more>>
Les Miles was fired from his job as LSU head coach at the end of September 2016 and it's taken him almost a full year to find a new gig but Tuesday, FOX Sports announced that the 63-year-old will be part of their college football coverage this season.more>>
Sporting events affected by severe weather in East Texas and the Gulf Coast region.more>>
Sporting events affected by severe weather in East Texas and the Gulf Coast region.more>>
Jud Heathcote, who led Michigan State and Magic Johnson to the 1979 NCAA championship, has died at 90.more>>
Jud Heathcote, who led Michigan State and Magic Johnson to the 1979 NCAA championship, has died at 90.more>>
With the dome locked in as the host for Saturday night's opener, the focus turns squarely to the Tigers' opponent.more>>
With the dome locked in as the host for Saturday night's opener, the focus turns squarely to the Tigers' opponent.more>>