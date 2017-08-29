Les Miles lands job just in time for college football season

Les Miles was fired from his job as LSU head coach at the end of September 2016 and it's taken him almost a full year to find a new gig but Tuesday, FOX Sports announced that the 63-year-old will be part of their college football coverage this season.

The national championship-winner will serve as a game analyst, starting September 16th, when he calls a Nebraska home game against Northern Illinois. Due to the Southeastern Conference's television contracts, it is unlikely Miles will ever call an LSU game.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.