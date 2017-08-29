Les Miles lands job just in time for college football season - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Les Miles lands job just in time for college football season

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Les Miles was fired from his job as LSU head coach at the end of September 2016 and it's taken him almost a full year to find a new gig but Tuesday, FOX Sports announced that the 63-year-old will be part of their college football coverage this season.

The national championship-winner will serve as a game analyst, starting September 16th, when he calls a Nebraska home game against Northern Illinois. Due to the Southeastern Conference's television contracts, it is unlikely Miles will ever call an LSU game.

